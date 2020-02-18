BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Ministry of Transport on Monday announced that all the 27 Westerdam cruise ship passengers who arrived in Thailand have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

These passengers, who disembarked in Cambodia and came to Thailand, have tested negative and been allowed to continue to go to their destinations, said Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.

Two Thai passengers onboard the luxury cruise also showed no symptom of the coronavirus disease, now known as COVID-19.

The Westerdam cruise, carrying 1,455 passengers and a crew of 802, docked at southwest Cambodia’s sea port of Sihanoukville on Thursday after being denied entry to port by Thailand, Japan, China’s Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines amid fears over COVID-19.

As of Monday, a member of a Chinese family visiting Thailand tested positive for coronavirus infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Thailand to 35, Thai Health Ministry’s Department of Disease Control said Monday.

The department will adjust its detection process by putting more focus on people from Hong Kong and Taiwan, and closely monitoring visitors from Japan and Singapore, where the risk alert has been lifted to the third level.

The ministry has prepared measures and plans in case the risk alert in Thailand is lifted to the third level from the second.