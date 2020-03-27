BANGKOK — Netizens were joined by the Italian ambassador to Thailand on Friday in their condemnation of the Nation TV channel for using photos of the Croatian earthquake to report on the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Facebook pages run by Thais in Italy called out the channel’s “Nation With the News” show for airing photos of people lined up in the streets and saying they were patients who couldn’t find hospital beds in Italy earlier this week. In fact, the images were of hospital evacuation in Croatia following an earthquake there on Sunday.

“These are photos of Italy right now. They don’t have enough hospitals. People are lining up in negative pressure chambers” anchor Anchalee Paireerak said on the air. “People are lining up in the streets. …There is not enough space to bury people, so coffins have to be sent outside the city on military vehicles. Retired doctors must be called to duty.”

The Nation has not issued an apology as of publication time.

The Italian ambassador to Thailand himself took to social media to criticize the Nation’s false reporting.

“It is regrettable that visual information offered by this media outlet is misleading, giving the false impression that Italy’s health system has collapsed, which is far from true,” Lorenzo Galanti wrote in a public Facebook post today.

Galanti then asked Thai media to report “in an accurate way on this sensitive topic, for the sake of good, professional and factual information which the Thai public well deserves.”

Little Monkeys Roberto Annabella page, run by a Thai woman with half-Italian children as well as Daughters-in-Law in Italy Facebook page run by and for Thais married to Italians, called out the mistake as early as Wednesday.

“The outbreak is very bad in Italy right now. Don’t kick them while they’re down with terrible fake news. Thais in Italy also have a lot of relatives back home who would be very worried about us when they see this news,” the Roberto Annabella page wrote.

The photos are actually of a 5.3 magnitude earthquake and 5.0 aftershock that shook Zagreb while they were in coronavirus lockdown Sunday. Hospitals had to be evacuated, photos of which The Nation used for their erroneous reporting.

Galanti also posted a criticism of one of Thai PBS World’s headlines which called Covid-19 the “coronavirus from Italy.”

“The notion of an Italian Coronavirus is scientifically unfounded: the one that was sequenced in Italy does not present differences form the one originating in Wuhan,” Galanti wrote. “I believe the readers of @ThaiPBSWorld deserve an accurate information on such a topic.”

The Nation, which ceased its print edition in June, had a long history of reporting news from false and dubious sources. In 2016, one of its hosts tweeted photos of protests in Venezuela and passed them as critics of President Donald Trump burning down buildings in the United States.

But it wasn’t the only news media agency to report false information about the coronavirus situation overseas this week. Matichon Online on Thursday reported that MMA fighter Conor McGregor criticized a lack of screening at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. In fact, he was referring to an airport in Ireland.

