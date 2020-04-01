2 New Coronavirus Fatalities Reported in Thailand

BANGKOK — Two more patients died of coronavirus and related health complications, bringing the total death toll to 12, health officials said Wednesday.

Government’s COVID-19 center spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin identified the victims as a 79-year-old man who lived in one of the southern border provinces, and a 58-year-old businessman who recently returned from the United Kingdom.

The first victim had a pre-existing condition of diabete and chronic renal failure, Taweesin added. Both men died on Tuesday, the spokesman said.

“Over the past month, we were faced with a critical situation, so enacting a state of emergency is necessary,” Taweesin said. “If we don’t do it, if you’re not cooperating with us, there will be nowhere in the country free from the virus.”

The health ministry also recorded 120 new cases of coronavirus infection, raising the total number to 1,771 cases since the outbreak began in early January. One is infected from a boxing match at the army-owned Lumpini Stadium, 11 are those associated with Bangkok’s nightlife districts, while 38 have a history of coming in close contact with COVID-19 patients.

Another group of 22 patients were infected from overseas, and 14 patients are those who worked in a crowded environment, the spokesman added.

Taweesin said those living in Bangkok and its neighboring provinces are three times more likely to infect others, so he urged people to stay in their homes. He also asked family members to keep more distance apart from each other since the number of infections at home is still “worrying.”

As of today, the Lumpini Stadium’s boxing match remains the country’s largest cluster of infections, with 219 cases, followed by social gatherings in Bangkok’s nightlife districts at 157 cases, and Thais returning from overseas at 147 cases.

Additional reporting Tappanai Boonbandit

