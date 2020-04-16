Malaysian Tour Guide Among 3 New Virus Deaths

BANGKOK — Thailand reported three additional deaths related to the coronavirus and 29 more cases of infection on Thursday, raising the total tally to 2,672.

Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, identified the new fatalities as a 55-year-old Malaysian tour guide, a 35-year-old private employee, and a 37-year-old backhoe operator. They were the 44th, 45th, and 46th people to die from the coronavirus in Thailand.

He said the tour guide did not have an underlying disease, but had a history of coming in close contact with a client who previously tested positive for the virus. The 45th patient had diabetes and dyslipidemia, while the 46th patient had hypertension, Taweesin added.

Fourteen of the 29 new cases were those who were close to individuals previously tested positive for the virus, while another group of five patients were either infected from overseas or working in a crowded environment, the spokesman said.

Thailand has reported 2,672 cumulative infection cases and 46 deaths so far. As of Thursday, 1,077 patients are being treated at hospitals, while 1,593 patients have recovered, Taweesin said.

“These cases have been accumulated since March,” Taweesin said. “If we take good care of ourselves, the situation will become better in the near future.”