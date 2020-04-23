Woman Died of Coronavirus; New Infections Drop Again

BANGKOK — Thailand reported another drop in new coronavirus cases on Thursday, though one more victim died of the disease, the government said.

The 50th fatality was identified as a 78-year-old woman who had an ischemic stroke prior to the infection, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, said. The center also reported 13 new cases of infection, but Taweesin stressed that Thais should remain vigilant.

“Compared to a boxing tournament, we are now scoring well,” Taweesin said. “But we must hold this on longer. As I said before, our guard must not come down. If we’re caught off-guard, we could get a knockout like some countries.”

Of the 13 new cases, five of them were those who were close to individuals previously tested positive for the virus, while another group of two patients worked in a crowded environment, Taweesin said.

One patient was infected from overseas, while another three patients were found during an active case finding strategy in Phuket, the spokesman added.

“Phuket province began to actively search for patients by monitoring patrons from high-risk groups at pharmacies and health clinics,” he said.

The total number of confirmed infections now stands at 2,839 cases.

As of Thursday, 359 infected patients are being treated at hospitals, while 2,430 patients have recovered, Taweesin said.