Monument of Siamese Diplomat Stolen in France

BREST, France — The statue of a Siamese diplomat who led the kingdom’s delegation to establish relations with France has gone missing, a charity organization said Monday.

The Thai French Teachers’ Association, who erected the statue of Kosa Pan in Brest earlier this year, said it is unclear who was behind the incident, and added that local police have been notified. The bust stood on Rue de Siam until the theft, which appeared to have taken place on Sunday.

The Thai Embassy in Paris did not immediately respond to questions about the disappearance as of press time.

It was erected in February to commemorate 333 years of the diplomatic mission sent by King Narai the Great of Siam to King Louis XIV of France.

The mission landed in the coastal city of Brest in 1686 before travelling to Versailles, where they presented a golden letter declaring friendship between the two nations.