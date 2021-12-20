First Local Transmission of Omicron Reported in Thailand

BANGKOK — Public Health Ministry on Monday confirmed the first case of locally transmitted infection from omicron variant.

Jakrat Pittayawong-anon, director of communicable disease section of the Public Health Ministry, identified the patient as a Thai woman married to a Colombian pilot. The husband returned from Nigeria on Nov 26 and went through a tourism sandbox program in Bangkok, initially testing negative for the virus. The pilot became ill and tested positive on Dec 10.

His wife, who resides with him in Pathum Thani province, eventually tested positive for omicron variant.

Suphakit Sirilak, Director General of Medical Science Department, said Monday the number of omicron cases has risen from one percent of new infections last week to three percent at present.