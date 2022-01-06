Thailand Raises COVID-19 Alert Level as Omicron Advances

BANGKOK — Thailand has raised its COVID-19 alert level in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, a senior health official said Thursday.

Health ministry perm sec Kiattibhoom Vongrachit said raising the alert level from 3 to 4 means more restrictions may be reimposed in the near future to curb the spread of infection.

These include shutting down venues and travel restrictions, though they will not escalate into a lockdown, Disease Control Department director Opas Karnkawinpong added.

“This is just an announcement for heightened alert level, we will need to discuss with the CCSA on which measures to be introduced,” Opas said.

A total of 11 deaths and 5,775 new cases were reported today, a near 50 percent increase from 3,899 cases reported on the day before.

Under this level, members of the public are encouraged to limit social gatherings. The highest level is 5, in which leaving home is discouraged unless necessary.