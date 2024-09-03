Father Urges Dr. Pai to Stay Strong as Phuket Court Dismisses Expat Kicking Case

PHUKET — The court dismissed the case against David, an expat living in Phuket who allegedly kicked and assaulted ‘Doctor Pai’, due to reasonable doubt. The father of Dr. Pai told his daughter to stay strong, as this case, at least, serves as an example for the public to consider basic civil rights.

On September 3, the Phuket Provincial Court handed down a verdict in the case of Dr. Thandaow Chandam, also known as Doctor Pai, 26, who sued David, 45, a Swiss national and owner of an elephant sanctuary in Phuket, for assault.

The incident occurred when David allegedly kicked Doctor Pai in the back on February 24, 2023 at Yamu Beach, Thalang District, Phuket. The court dismissed the case against the defendant David on the grounds that there was reasonable doubt in his favor.

Advertisement

Kasem Chandan, the father of Dr. Pai, stated that he accepted the court’s decision. He has spoken with his daughter, and she is stressed, which made him concerned about her mental state. His daughter is also afraid of being counter-sued, so he told her not to be swayed. He considered this a case that serves as an example for the public to consider whether to protect their basic civil rights.

This case has gained widespread attention in Thailand and has become a topic of social debate concerning conflicts between locals and some foreigners residing in the country. The most significant point of controversy was the discriminatory phrase that Dr. Pai allegedly heard: “Thais can apologize to ‘Farang’, but no ‘Farang’ needs to say sorry to Thai people.”

David held a press conference with his Thai wife at Phuket City Hall on March 1, 2023 to apologize to Dr. Pai and Thai people, but he maintained that he did not kick the doctor in the incident.

After Doctor Pai filed a complaint against David, authorities became more vigilant in inspecting public areas, especially along beach fronts, both in Phuket and other provinces. The case also led to a movement demanding David’s expulsion from the area.

On March 5, Phuket Deputy Governor Satta Thongkham signed an urgent letter on behalf of the governor to the Phuket Immigration Police chief demanding the immediate revocation of David’s visa. The letter stated that the Phuket authorities had determined that David’s actions were indicative of a person who posed a threat to society or could endanger public peace and order.

On March 7, Pol. Col. Parinya Klinkaset, deputy commander of Immigration Division 1 and deputy spokesman of the Immigration Department, that on the night of March 6, Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprod Sirisukha, commander of Immigration Division 6, signed an order authorizing the revocation of David’s visa as proposed by the Phuket Immigration Department.

The order was based on the belief that David’s actions posed a threat to society or could affect public peace and order and met the conditions of the Immigration Act, which was confirmed in writing by the provincial governor and the Phuket provincial police commander.

Advertisement

However, David has authorized a representative to appeal the revocation of his residence permit to the Immigration Review Committee.

__________

Related articles: