Death Toll Rises in Toxic Herbal Liquor, Dozens Hospitalized in Bangkok

BANGKOK — The Department of Disease Control and the Department of Medical Services, Ministry of Public Health, indicated on August 27, 2024 that methanol poisoning from consuming contaminated herbal liquor in the Khlong Sam Wa area has led to another death, bringing the death toll to four.

The number of patients has increased by 2 cases, from yesterday’s total of 33 cases to 35 cases. Currently, 22 patients are under treatment, and 9 patients have recovered.

The breakdown of patients is as follows:

16 patients are on ventilators

7 patients are in the process of being intubated

23 patients are receiving dialysis

6 patients are undergoing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)

The investigation is primarily being conducted by the Min Buri Police Station, which has inspected 18 herbal liquor stores in the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Division 3 area and one store in Soi On Nut 77 in cooperation with the Excise Department, the Medical Sciences Department and the Medical Office of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Advertisement

Further investigation by the Excise Department led to the discovery of an illegal factory where methanol was being mixed, resulting in the closure of 18 herbal liquor stores.

During tests of the problematic herbal liquor, isopropyl alcohol (IPA) was detected in the factory of S and Art in Soi Kanchanaphisek 025, Sub-Soi 1-3, Thap Chang Subdistrict, Saphan Sung District, Bangkok, as well as in the house of “Jay Pu” and all 18 stalls where the liquor was sold.

Isopropyl alcohol is commonly used for surface cleaning, as a solvent and as a disinfectant in medicine and is also used as a solvent in various industries. It should never be used for drinking.

There are three suspects in this case: Mrs. Passara, also known as “Jay Pu”, 49 years old, who obtained the liquor from Mr. Surasak and Mr. Surachai, known as Es and Art, two brothers, who concocted the recipe for the herbal liquor and supplied it to all 18 stalls.

Investigations into the origin of the illicit liquor consumed by the persons concerned revealed that the herbal liquor production belonged to Jay Pu. She stated that she received white liquor from the two brothers Es and Art and used it to make herbal liquor by boiling it with Chinese herbs and other ingredients and then selling it to the stalls.

Jay Pu tearfully explained that her family had been selling herbal liquor for over 30 years, since her father’s time, and that they had never had any problems. She used to order from one of her father’s regular suppliers, but about a year ago, Es and Art, her partner’s cousins, came to her with a recipe for white liquor and asked her to help buy it.

The liquor was tested and it was found to be the right alcohol content and tasted similar to the old supplier. So, out of pity, she decided to order from them and bought it for 900 baht for 25 liters, the same price as the previous supplier.

There had been no problems last year. She regularly tasted the schnapps herself and only noticed something unusual in mid-August when customers complained that the schnapps was bland, not strong and had a fizzy taste. She called to ask why the taste had changed or if the ingredients had been altered, and was told they would make adjustments.

After tasting the last batch, she noticed a weaker aroma, but thought it was not a big deal since her father had taught her that herbal liqueur should have a stronger herbal smell than schnapps.

However, after tasting the last batch, she got mild diarrhea for three days, but did not think much of it until she heard about the deaths. She was shocked and did not understand how this could have happened. She deeply regretted it and was sorry because she did not want anyone to die, especially as the deceased were her friends.

She also mentioned that she wanted to visit everyone in the hospital, but she was afraid that they would not understand. She had spoken to some relatives of the deceased and found out that one of the deceased was her friend who had been drinking this herbal liquor for many years and had chronic health problems. He drank herbal liquor frequently but refused to take his medication and had been in and out of the hospital several times before this incident.

Advertisement

“Since this incident, I’ve been stressed out and receive calls non-stop. I want to answer every call because I’m so sorry for what happened and I don’t understand how it could have happened. I’m not crying to get attention, I’m really sad about the incident,” said Jay Pu.

The investigating officers have received preliminary results from the Excise Department. As a result, they have charged Je Poo with 4 offenses, consisting of producing alcohol without a license, selling alcohol without a license, negligent conduct resulting in the death of others, and negligent conduct causing serious injury to others.

_______