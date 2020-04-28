British PM Johnson Returns to Work After Coronavirus Recovery

TOKYO (Kyodo) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work Monday after recovering from the new coronavirus that led to his hospitalization about three weeks ago, warning the public not to let their guard down amid the pandemic.

In a statement outside his office on Monday morning, Johnson said now is the “moment of maximum risk.” While Britain was beginning to “turn the tide” against infection, he said it was not yet time to ease movement restrictions due to the “risk of a second spike” in cases.

