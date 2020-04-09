Note: Regarding A Recent Article About ‘Spotlight Thailand’

From the news chief,

Recently, I published an article which mentioned a Facebook group on Phuket island who lashed out at some foreigners there for refusing to comply with social distancing measures.

After the article was published, Spotlight Thailand reached out to us and explained their intent was to raise the attention to the danger to public health when social distancing measures are not obeyed, while the “slingshot” comment and photo were made in jest. The article subsequently caused widespread misunderstanding.

Spotlight Thailand said it hoped to convince foreigners to strictly observe the policies of social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic.

The article did not seek Spotlight Thailand’s comments prior to the publication, and for that, I apologize.

The article also failed to include a background information and context that led to the controversial remarks, not least the fact that Spotlight Thailand is a volunteer-run charity and a page that’s spoken out against corruption in the province in the past, and for that, I apologize.

I am also troubled to hear that some people have distorted the article and spread unfounded rumors regarding the page, including claims that Spotlight Thailand sought to “murder 400,000 foreigners,” and that the page administrator’s family members are being harassed and threatened online.

I’d like to ask those responsible for these actions to stop immediately.

Teeranai Charuvastra, Khaosod English News Chief