Opinion: The Debate About the Appropriate Place for Thai Monarchy in the 21st Century Continues

The heated clash of views on whether it is appropriate for Chulalongkorn University students to carry the university’s emblem, known as Phra Kiew coronet and a symbol bestowed to the university by King Rama VI in memory of his then late father, Rama V or King Chulalongkorn, on the roof of a golf cart during the parade of the Chula-Thammasat Varsity Football Match on March 31 is emblematic of the deep persistence debate about the appropriate place and role of the monarchy in the 21th century.

Royalists found it highly inappropriate, and offensive, to the Thai monarchy since the coronet is a symbol of Thai royals and traditionally worn by princes and princesses, while a golf cart is just a very informal vehicle fitted for, excuse the pun, a golf course and totally lacking in decorum. They read the act as an attempt to downgrade the role of the monarchy, if not mocking it.

Those who approve of the move meanwhile say it is just a symbol of a university and using an electric golf cart is in keeping with the change of time instead of having to have 50 or so students carrying the symbol of a palanquin like serfs or soldiers, just like how the royals would be carried when traveling until a century and a half ago.

Back to the royalist conservatives, or ultra-royalist side, one associate professor at Phramongkutklao College of Medicine posted on his Facebook earlier this week saying this batch of medical students from Chulalongkorn University need not apply to further their study with him as he found the move offensive.

The remark became big news in a climate where the mainstream media routinely censored themselves on anything mildly critical of the monarchy. At least they can report about the clash of opinions on how to treat a royal symbol without risk going to prison under the draconian royal defamation law.

The medical college soon intervened and instructed Assoc. Prof. Wipoo Kumnerdee to remove the post. The College’s PR Office also issued an apology to the public.

Two days after the March 31 parade, another royal-related debate was about to become public. This time it was Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, the estranged son of His Majesty the King.

Vacharaesorn posted what seemed like a normal Birthday wish on Facebook to his aunt, Her Royal Highness Princess Sinrindhorn, who turns 69 on Tuesday, April 2. The thing which caught the eyes of some angry royalists is that Vacharaesorn chose a black and white photo of the princess in the message instead of a color photo.

Some royalists see it as highly inappropriate as black and white photos are normally used at funerals. (Truth be told, many funerals now use color photos of the deceased as well). That did not stop royalists from criticizing and attacking Vacharaesorn on Facebook to the point where the king’s estranged son, who’s now in Bangkok, had to change the photo of her aunt to a color one.

Vacharaesorn himself acknowledged that he has been attacked online by these royalists and defended himself in another Facebook post on Friday, April 5, that he has no malicious intention towards his own aunt. “I am innocent,” he wrote, adding he has to shut down the comment section on his Facebook anew.

It seems like good sense prevailed and the 42-year-old Vacharaesorn has since continued to allow for others to comment on his popular Facebook page, on other posts. The local media largely opted out from reporting about this issue, however, as they found it likely “too sensitive” to take the risk.

The two cases are just the tip of the iceberg on the on-going clash to arrive and an acceptable consensus for all sides on the role and place of the Thai monarchy in the 21st century – with many young Thais wanting a more relaxed, transparent, and less hierarchical monarchy and society, and the ultra-royalists, the opposite.

Despite, or due to the restriction under the lese majeste law, the clash of ideologies continues.