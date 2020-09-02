King Vajiralongkorn Restores Consort’s Royal Titles

BANGKOK — A palace order published Wednesday reinstated all royal and military ranks to the Royal Noble Consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who was stripped of those titles back in October.

The order went on to describe Sineenart as “guiltless” of any crimes, and said she should be treated as though the titles were never rescinded in the first place.

The statement, dated Aug. 28, was signed by King Vajiralongkorn.

Sineenat was appointed the position of “Chao Khun Phra,” or Royal Noble Consort, on King Vajiralongkorn’s 67th birthday in July 2019.

It was the first instance of the title being handed down since the end of absolute monarchy. Sineenat was also given a military rank of a major-general for her service as a kingsguard in the Ratchawallop Police Retainers.

Who is the Royal Noble Consort?

An official biography released by the palace in 2019 said Maj. Gen. Sineenat was born on Jan. 26, 1985, in Nan province. She went to school in her hometown and later graduated from the army nurse academy in 2008.

According to the bio, Sineenat went on to undergo multiple military training programs including in jungle warfare, endurance courses, royal bodyguard training, and parachuting.

A file photo of Royal Consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi

She also has a background in aviation. The palace said she trained with the Thai Air Force in 2018 and studied for a pilot license in Germany.

After a nurse career from 2008 to 2012, Sineenat joined the Royal Household Bureau as a staff member in the palace’s handicraft store. She later worked for the royal office under King Vajiralongkorn, who was Crown Prince at the time.

From 2015 onward, Sineenat was enrolled in the Ratchawallop corps as a colonel. She is currently listed as a major general in the royal bodyguards protecting His Majesty the King.

Sineenat also served as a guard commander of troops participating in the royal cremation of the late King Bhumibol in October 2017.

Note: Some details are omitted from this article due to legal concerns.