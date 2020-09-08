Leaked Convo Reveals Bid to Let ‘Boss Red Bull’ Off the Hook

BANGKOK — A prosecutor and two senior policemen ordered their officers to rework a key evidence that eventually led to dropping all charges against a billionaire who killed a policeman with his Ferrari in 2012, a news agency revealed on Tuesday.

The report, published by Isra news, contained a transcript that allegedly detailed a phone conversation between the police and the public prosecutor, in which they discussed ways to amend the speed Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya was driving when he crashed and killed the policeman.

“I want [the speed] to be at 79.22 [kmph] as professor Saiprasit [Koetniyom] calculated,” an unnamed prosecutor was quoted as saying in the transcript. “According to the law, the speed cannot exceed 80 [kmph], so I ask it to be within that range.”

He continued, “I kindly ask the commander since the prosecutor office wants to help. We want them to feel relieved. They intend to help as much as they can, so I want to ask you frankly.”

Of the five people involved in the discussion, Isra named only one of them – forensic police officer Lt. Col. Thanasit Taengchan – while leaving the others anonymous; they were simply identified as “a prosecutor,” “the 1st police colonel,” “the 2nd police colonel,” and a “lieutenant police general.”

Thanasit was the policeman who inspected the site of the fatal crash that killed Sgt. Maj. Wichean Glanprasert. The two unnamed police colonels were said to be the investigators assigned to the case.

Vorayuth – who never stood trial for Sgt. Maj. Wichean’s death – was absolved of all offenses in July when the prosecutors announced they had dropped the charges against him, citing insufficient evidence.

One of their rationales for dropping the charges include a claim that Vorayuth was driving at 80 kmph at the time of the deadly crash, instead of the higher velocity of 177 kmph put forth by other experts.

The government responded to an uproar from the public by setting up a committee to investigate whether any misconduct was involved. Committee chairman Vicha said earlier this month he found instances of “conspiracy” among some prosecutors and police officials to help expunge Vorayuth’s charges.

Vicha declined to comment on the leaked transcript.

“I don’t know how it leaked,” Vicha said in an interview Tuesday. “I can’t say that it’s genuine since the PM has not decided to release the full report. It’s currently a state secret.”

But Isra said the transcript was part of the evidence submitted to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha by none other than Vicha’s committee. The report confirmed what many on social media already suspected: that Vorayuth had help among the top echelon of the law enforcement agencies.

“The professor was able to calculate the speed at 79.22 [kmph]. Can we work out the same number as him?,” an unnamed officer suggested.

“May I suggest keeping 177 [kmph] as the maximum speed, so we can calculate the new minimum speed,” another officer replied. “We can’t really say that 177 [kmph] is entirely wrong.”

“So don’t say that it’s wrong. We use different formulas. It’s an error from calculation,” a commanding officer said.

Their conversation appears to match the talking points adopted by police commanders in the wake of the decision not to pursue charges against Vorayuth.

Gen. Prayut had said at least 10 people, including police officers and prosecutors, were accused of conspiring and collaborating to favor Vorayuth by the government panel, though the Prime Minister did not identify any by name.

Vorayuth is believed to be residing overseas.