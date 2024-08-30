‘I’m a Red Shirt’: Paetongtarn Defends Coalition with Democrat Party

SUKHOTHAI — Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister and leader of the Pheu Thai Party, answered political questions for the first time after several unexpected events in the formation of the new government, especially the inclusion of the Democrat Party in the government coalition instead of the Palang Pracharath Party.

During a visit to Sukhothai Province on August 30, she gave an interview stating that a good government that can help the people must have stability, which is crucial. Since Pheu Thai did not invite Palang Pracharath to join, they need enough votes to amend various laws, otherwise, it might be hindered. Today, the Democrat Party’s executives are not the same as they were decades ago.

“Our coalition doesn’t mean Pheu Thai accepts the actions of past Democrat Party executives. Today, many things have changed significantly. We need a stable government. Getting the Democrat Party’s votes is a factor that gives us enough support,” PM Paetongtarn said.

When asked about the Red Shirts’ uneasy reaction to working with the Democrat Party, Ms. Paetongtarn pointed to herself and said, “This is a Red Shirt,” before explaining that political events from 10-20 years ago have passed, many things have changed, including the executives.

Although the name is still Democrat, much has changed within. She thought it was time to move forward, saying that if we dwell on politics, it will hold the country back, and numerous small lawsuits are unnecessary for running the country.

“As Prime Minister, I promise to be the PM for all Thai people. This must happen. I’m here to work for all people. I understand the Red Shirts’ feelings well. I can’t say I don’t understand, but are we ready to move forward today? To see a better country prepared for our children? Today we must be adults who are ready. This is important,” she said.

Ms. Paetongtarn compared the situation to a country that was once a dictatorship, saying Thailand wouldn’t trade with them, but when they become democratic, Thailand would resume trade. It’s about looking forward to the future. That’s the nature of it, so we must focus on that point

“I would like to ask the media to encourage and push the country forward together. Don’t focus on unimportant things. Don’t give importance to insignificant lawsuits or issues. Please help because this duty is heavy and not easy. We need cooperation from all sides.”

When asked about Palang Pracharath Party’s plan to file a lawsuit against her to independent organizations, Ms. Paetongtarn said she can’t stop them. The problems within Palang Pracharath should remain their problems, and she wasn’t involved in the decision. When reporters asked if it was because of General Prawit Wongsuwan, the party leader, Ms. Paetongtarn said there were many reasons they couldn’t work with Palang Pracharath.

Regarding Pol.Gen. Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, who held a press conference attacking former PM Thaksin for dominating the party after withdrawing from the coalition due to feeling overlooked, Ms. Paetongtarn jokingly said that it might actually be her dominating her father. She then explained that everyone has their own identity and thoughts, with advice from everyone who can help work for the country.

On the progress of forming the government, she said it’s quite settled now, with only qualification checks remaining, which has already taken a week. She asked for a little patience, saying that once the vetting side responds and the list is finalized, she will submit it for royal endorsement as soon as possible. Otherwise, work will be hindered, such as today’s field visit being affected by being a government that hasn’t yet stated its policies.

When asked if the preparation of policies to be declared to the parliament is nearly complete, she replied that it’s almost finished.

