Thai Govt Refutes Army Split Over Cambodia Dispute, Denies Border Closure

BANGKOK — The Thai government has firmly denied plans to close the Thai-Cambodia border and rejected claims of disagreement with the military, despite mounting nationalist pressure on social media criticizing the administration’s handling of territorial disputes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai issued a statement Monday evening via social media, dismissing rumors of a Thai-Cambodia border closure and emphasizing unity between the government and military forces.

“I want to confirm that the military leadership and I have consulted several times and agree that in the current situation, both governments are trying to find ways to resolve the crisis, prioritizing the people’s interests and national sovereignty,” Phumtham stated.

Economic Concerns Over Border Closure

The defense minister explained that both countries’ positions remain at levels that can reduce tensions, noting that border closures, while not direct military confrontation, would create economic problems affecting citizens’ livelihoods and complicate resolution efforts.

Social Media Criticism Mounts

Social media nationalism has intensified criticism of the government’s perceived passive response to Cambodia’s continued political maneuvering over disputed border areas, including threats to take the matter to international court. Critics have also suggested the administration’s restraint stems from close ties between the Shinawatra and Hun families.

Diplomatic Mechanisms Active

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, currently in Paris for OECD ministerial meetings, announced he has ordered the permanent secretary to convene relevant departments to formulate Thailand’s position, emphasizing peaceful negotiation over conflict escalation.

“Thailand has pushed Cambodia to hold JBC meetings as soon as possible. While Cambodia should host this session, Thailand is ready to organize it if Cambodia isn’t prepared, given the mechanism’s importance in reducing tensions,” Maris said.

International Court Referral Possible

When asked about Cambodia’s potential referral of the dispute to the International Court of Justice, Maris confirmed this wouldn’t affect the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) process, stating both countries retain rights to pursue various bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

Thailand has already sent a protest letter to Cambodia, asserting that Thai actions follow international principles and demonstrate sovereignty rights over territorial integrity in accordance with international law.

Opposition Support for Military Stance

Opposition MP Viroj Lakkhanaadisorn, chairman of the House Military Affairs Committee, supported the actions of Lt. Gen. Boonsing Padklang, Second Army Area commander, describing his approach as appropriately firm while remaining open to peaceful negotiations to protect national sovereignty.

