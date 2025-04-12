TAPA 2025 Draws 7,000+ Visitors, Generates ฿3 Billion in Revenue

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, has announced the successful outcome of the Thailand International Auto Parts & Accessories Show 2025 (TAPA 2025). The event garnered a positive response from international business professionals, attracting over 7,000 visitors and generating a total trade value of nearly 3,000 million baht.

Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the DITP, revealed that TAPA 2025, held from 3-5 April 2025, at BITEC, Bangkok, achieved remarkable success. The event welcomed international business visitors from around the world, facilitating business negotiations and creating trade opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs, resulting in a total revenue of 2,952 million baht for the country.

In terms of exhibitor’s participation, the event featured 682 leading companies with 1,091 booths. The total number of visitors reached 7,199 from 87 countries. The top three product categories of interest were Body Parts, Spare Parts, and Engines & Transmissions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TAPA 2025 is organized by the DITP, in collaboration with associations in Thailand’s auto parts industry. The aim is to provide a platform for trade negotiations, business expansion, and knowledge sharing on new trends for business professionals and those involved in the auto parts industry.

See you again at TAPA 2027 during 1-3 April 2027 at BITEC, Bangkok.