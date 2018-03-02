Jake Bugg to Play Bangkok’s Scala Theatre

BANGKOK — Following word that Sam Smith is coming to town, music fans have another English talent to look forward to performing Bangkok in May.

Best known for “Lightning Bolt,” “Two Fingers” and “Trouble Town,” Nottingham singer-songwriter Jake Bugg will play Bangkok for the first time, promoter Bec-Tero entertainment announced Friday afternoon.

Instead of the usual stage at Impact Arena, the May 1 concert will take place downtown in a more intimate and classy venue: Scala Theatre. Tickets are 2,600 baht and go on sale March 17 at ThaiTicketMajor.

Bugg rose to fame in 2011 at 17 when he was invited to perform at the Glastonbury Festival. The 24-year-old recently released his fourth album, “Hearts That Strain” in August.