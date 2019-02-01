Full Schedule for Royal Coronation Ceremony Unveiled

BANGKOK — A month’s worth of events involving sacred waters and auspicious occasions for the coronation ceremony were released by the palace.

The palace on Thursday laid out the timeline for all royal ceremonies preceding and following King Vajiralongkorn’s official crowning on May 4. The schedule begins in April with events to take place across the country.

King Vajiralongkorn inherited the throne after his father King Bhumibol died in October 2016. The ceremony will officially mark the beginning of his reign.

April 6

Holy water drawing ritual: Hindu Brahmins will make offerings in Bangkok and 76 provinces to spirits at water sources that will be collected for later use.

April 8

Monks will ritually consecrate the water and light auspicious candles in honor of the king at provincial royal temples.

April 9

The auspicious candles will be extinguished and ritual Buddhist processions conducted around the temples.

April 18

The holy water collected nationwide will be sanctified at Wat Suthat in the capital.

April 19

The holy water will be moved to Wat Phra Kaew.

April 22-23

An engraving ceremony of the king’s name into a golden plate, a reading of the royal fortune, creation of the royal seal and designations of high-ranking royals will take place at Wat Phra Kaew

May 2

The king will pay respect to previous kings and the capital’s spirits in the Royal Plaza and at the Memorial Bridge.

May 3

The king’s name, royal fortune and royal seal will be moved to the throne hall while the king pays respect to the Emerald Buddha and royal remains.

May 4

The official coronation ceremony will be held.

May 5

The inauguration of the king’s official name and signature, the re-establishment of the royal family members’ ranks and a royal parade will be held in the capital.

May 6

The king grants an audience to the public and foreign diplomats.

Later This Year

These events will be followed by the Royal Barge Procession, which will be scheduled some time between May and November.