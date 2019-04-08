Ex-Junta Spokesman Pulled from Army, Appointed Gov’t PR Head

BANGKOK — A well-known military figure and former junta spokesman became a civilian official and the head of the government’s public relations, according to a royal command published Sunday.

King Vajiralongkorn approved the removal of Lt. Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd from his “specialist” position in the Royal Thai Army and his appointment as Director-General of the Public Relations Department in the capacity of a civilian official. The appointment has been effective since Saturday.

The interim cabinet in December green-lit the motion to transfer Sansern from a military to civilian post specifically to head the PR department, where he had been sitting as acting director-general since 2016 by the junta’s absolute power.

Sansern served as a spokesman of the prime minister’s office from 2015, before being replaced in October.