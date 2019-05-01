Wat Throws Free Durian Buffet for Labor Day

SAMUT SAKHON — Crowds are flocking to a local temple that is holding a free-for-all durian buffet to celebrate Labor Day.

Wat Tha Mai in Krathum Baen district declared that May Day is also Durian Day and is serving free durian the entire day to celebrate.

“For visitors, if you want to stay the whole day, please go ahead. There’s lots of food to go around. There is no way the durian will run out,” said a temple spokesman in a live video posted on the temple’s Facebook page at 10am.

Other than durian, there’s also free kanom jeen noodles with chicken curry and naam prik chili dip. Other foods and products are being sold at the temple market at 10 percent off.

The temple first posted about their buffet on Monday, saying that the buffet is to honor King Rama X and to “help out our hard working laborers.”

But foreigners are also welcome to gorge on the spiky fruits, says the temple.

“Bring your whole family, your whole province…what could be a better joy that seeing the smiles of people and their happiness? Thai, Burmese, Mon, Karen, Cambodian, Chinese, Japanese, farang, Lao, Malay, Hong Kong, Vietnamese, and people from other countries all eat for free,” the post read. “If you’re not full, then don’t go home!”

Wat Tha Mai is located about an hour’s drive west from Bangkok.