Western Dams Safe Despite Three Earthquakes, Officials Say

KANCHANABURI — Officials said Monday all dams situated in the western mountains were unaffected by three earthquakes that struck last night.

The quakes struck Kanchanaburi province starting at 10:49pm, with a second at 12:01am and third at 5:02am. They were all centered in the Si Sawat district, and ranged in magnitude from 1.6 to 4.9. Vibrations were felt across the western provinces. No injuries were reported.

In a statement, the Electricity Generating Authority said all the hydroelectric dams, including the massive Vajiralongkorn and Srinagarind facilities were undamaged and operating normally.

Kanchaburi’s governor repeated the same message in public statements.