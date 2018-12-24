Activist, Politician Vow to Sue Over Leaked Sex Tape

BANGKOK — A pro-democracy activist and a Pheu Thai party member on Monday said they’ll pursue legal action over their leaked sex tape, which they allege was a tactic to discredit them.

The decision came after the video clip of Nuttaa Mahattana, a leading activist of a pro-democracy movement, and former minister Watana Muangsook being intimate in a Bangkok hotel room was leaked online Friday. Although Nuttaa initially said she would let it pass, the activist said today she’d like to make an example out of this case.

“A human rights organization told me yesterday that if we filed police complaints, it would help their work regarding all violations of activists,” she said. “It’ll be for the greater good, whether the people responsible are captured or not.”

The couple only went public about their relationship after the tape was leaked, saying they had kept it under wraps because they were worried it would be utilized for their opponents’ political agendas.

The tape was shot from different angles, with one showing them walking out of their cars outside the hotel and one from inside the room. Both have accused it to be “a dirty tactic” by the military to deviate the public attention and discredit them politically.

The army chief on Friday denied any involvement in the tape’s leak. Junta deputy Prawit Wongsuwan today said he doesn’t think the military is behind this incident, but acknowledged them monitoring “political movements that cause disruption and conflict.”

In an online post Monday, Watana said he would sue all people behind the tape which he said was meant to destroy him and the work of his party.

“The dictators might think this dirty mean would discourage or destroy me and my party, but it only allows the public to see even clearer, not only their incompetence in governing the country that has caused hardship to all Thai people, but the dirty work they attempt,” the post read.

Nuttaa said their legal team has started building up the case against many parties, including the hotel owner and those who filmed them, but she doesn’t know when they’ll be able to go to the authorities.

In June, Nuttaa went to the police over online troll posts that triggered rape threats against her and her son. She said today that there had been no progress since.