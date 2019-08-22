‘Model Soldiers’ to Implement HM King’s Training Course

BANGKOK — A team of 100 soldiers will be introducing a new training program devised by His Majesty the King to the army nationwide, a military news outlet reported Wednesday.

The 100 officers, who were trained under the new protocol by the King’s royal guard corps, would now serve as “model soldiers” and demonstrate what they learned to other army recruits around the country, according to Lapluangprang website, which reports military affairs.

The novel program was reportedly introduced by King Vajiralongkorn in order to enhance soldiers’ physical endurance, nutrition, psychology, and motivation.

The training takes 10 weeks to complete, army spokeswoman Sirichan Ngathong told reporters on Aug. 17.

Lapluangprang website said course was already adopted by Ratchawallop, a royal guard corps working His Majesty the King, and would now extend to the entire army.

It added that the policy was endorsed by army chief Apirat Kongsompong.

Since taking the throne in late 2017, His Majesty the King has been introducing changes to the armed forces, such as new salute, new haircut for police, and new police uniform color.

King Vajiralongkorn, 67, himself has a military background, having attended the Royal Military College in Australia in his childhood.