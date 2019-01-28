CP Foods’ Research Development Center Shows the Future of Food

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CP Foods) showcases its state-of- the-art service “CP Foods RD Center” in Wang Noi, Ayutthaya which will be a major driving force for developing healthy products for consumers worldwide.

The innovation complex was set up on 10 rais area, comprised of research and development building and pilot plant. Both facilities are energy-saving building with Solar Roof Top, Solar Hot Water and the state of the art equipment worth around 1.35 billion baht. The pilot plant also certified by Food and Drug Administration, ensuring the manufacturing quality.

The one-stop service food innovation center will deliver nutritional and safety foods at world-class quality to consumer around the world. It also targets that healthy food will account for 30% of the new products this year.

Mr. Sukhawat Dansermsuk, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Food Business and Co-President at CP Foods, said research and development are vital for making new products. The brand new research facilities will significantly accelerate and improve innovation process to encourage CP Foods’ researchers achieve their full capabilities.

The RD Center will develop products in line with global demand at all ages including foods for patient and elderly people such as food and drink for insomnia. In addition, the center pilot plant can promptly introduce variety of new products to serve with rapid changes of consumer demands.

“Increasing of health conscious and food safety demands have prompted the company to plan for more healthy goods which it will reach 30% of its new products this year, following the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

Mr. Sukhawat added that CP Foods’ RD Center has developed not only innovative products but special ingredients to serve food chain and restaurant demands.

CP Foods’ research and development is currently focusing on food biotechnology by applying enzymes and microorganism to boost quality of products. The center is also concentrated on sustainable packaging development to minimize environmental impacts, especially plastic footprint.

CP Foods also plans to launch new “Smart” products during the first quarter of 2019 including as follows;

Smart Meal: Vegetarian Food from high fiber grain, tofu, vegetables and other natural ingredients, offering high protein and vitamins without preservatives added

Smart Soup: Healthy soup from 100% highly selected natural ingredient made from innovative food process. The soup is an ideal choice for patients and elder consumers.

Smart Sauce: Sriracha Sauce with its distinct taste, made of premium grade red chili, rice vinegar and sea salt.

Smart Drink: Tasty Functional drinks, a fruit juice product made for specific health demand such as “Good night”, a drink to help you sleep better./