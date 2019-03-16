Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Appoints New Director of Rooms (Sponsored)

Bangkok, Thailand, February 22, 2019 – Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park recently appointed Daniel Zygmunt Director of Rooms, to further strengthen and enhance the property’s excellent services.

Mr. Simon Bell, General Manager of Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, said that, “It gives me great pleasure to announce the appointment of Daniel Zygmunt as Director of Rooms for Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, effective from February 9, 2019. With his wealth experience throughout his hospitality career, I believe that Daniel will add his vast knowledge and value to our team as we develop our guest experience performance at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park and pave our ways to become Bangkok’s best hotel in the near future.”

Before joining Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, Daniel began his hospitality journey in Thailand with Amari Group in both Rooms Division and Food & Beverage. He started his career with Marriott in 2009 with Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok – Marriott Executive Apartments where he held the position of Operation Manager before moving back to his home country, Switzerland, joining Best Western Hotel Montana, Zurich and Zurich Marriott Hotel in 2011. Daniel’s most recent role with Marriott was Director of Rooms Operations at the Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong in 2018.

Prior to joining Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park as the new Director of Rooms, Daniel was working for NGO project as Hospitality Training Advisor and Hospitality Training Project Leader providing hospitality training for disadvantaged youths. With more than 15 years of work experiences in hotel across Asia and Europe, enhanced with his passion in social responsibility, Bangkok Marriott Queen’s Park firmly believes that Daniel Zygmunt will add his vast knowledge and value to the team as we develop the guest experience performance at Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.