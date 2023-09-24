‘endota’ Launches Flagship in Bangkok, Emphasizing Wellness Business Growth in Thailand

Thai health and wellness tourism is experiencing an upswing after a downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to 2019, Thailand welcomed about 15.5 million wellness tourists who generated revenues of up to 600 billion baht. These tourists typically spent between 40,000 and 60,000 baht per person per trip. The Thai wellness tourism market is the fourth largest in Asia, after China, Japan and India.

TTB Analytics, a center for economic analysis, predicts that Thailand will see an increase in international wellness tourists to 22 million visitors in 2023, with continued growth in revenue estimated at 25 billion baht.

endota, an Australian premium spa brand and leader in the wellness and clean beauty industry, recently opened its first Asian office in Bangkok. This expansion highlights the growing wellness sector, with a Thai woman, Chanikarn Benjasiri, also known as Pat, leading the management team.

Melanie Gleeson, the founder and CEO of endota, flew in directly from Australia to inaugurate the “endota Spa Flagship” on the G floor of the InterContinental Hotel on Ploenchit Road. During her visit, she talked about the wellness business and her journey with endota.

She revealed that her inspiration for entering the spa industry came from observing people’s lives. She noticed that people often led busy and stressful lives, but transformed into calm and relaxed people after a treatment. This realization fueled her passion for the business.

Gleeson founded the endota brand in 2000, when she was just 26 years old, overlooking the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, Australia. At the time, the spa industry in Australia was in its infancy, so it was a new concept. Today, however, the spa industry has grown into a global giant. endota has become the world’s largest premium spa network, with more than 100 branches in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Canada and now Thailand. It has also been voted “Best Australian Beauty Brand” three years in a row (2018-2020).

Commenting on the decision to open a subsidiary in Thailand, Gleeson said she sees great growth potential for this industry in Thailand. The strength is in beauty and skin care, and Thai people are known to be very fashion conscious. She believes the next step for them is wellness, which endota offers. endota has been selling products in Thailand for four years now and has seen strong local interest.

______