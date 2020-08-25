Russian Film Screening Celebrates 75 Years Since WWII

BANGKOK — Salute the comrades who fell in the “Meat Grinder” in a desperate effort to defeat the Nazi invasion at a film screening held by the Russian embassy next week.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the Russian embassy is hosting a screening of “Rzhev” (2019) on Sep. 2 at 5:30pm at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre’s Cinema Hall.

Ambassador Evgeny Tomikhin will introduce the film and there will be a post-movie discussion in both Thai and English. Russian snacks and drinks will also be available for free.

The Battles of Rzhev were a series of attempts by the Russian armies to push back the German troops from Moscow from January 1942 to March 1943. Historians believe up to 2.3 million Russians were killed or wounded in the fighting, which earned it the nickname “Meat Grinder.”

Admission is free. Seats are first come, first serve so registration at ths Google Form is recommended. Subtitles in English. The Bangkok Arts and Culture Centre is right next to BTS National Stadium.