Suvarnabhumi suspends an employee for Otter on the plane

A video recording of a chaotic incident on an aeroplane shows flight attendants catching little animals has gone viral on social media. They mistaken the first for a mice and discovered a baby otter. Another, though, was a white rat.

The airline in the video was VietJet, which flew from Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport. Due to the incident, the plane arrived one hour late.

According to Taiwanese media, the police at Taoyuan airport found a bag of Chinese passengers that allegedly contained 28 star turtles, a snake, one marmot, two otters, and two other unknown rodents. The creatures were seen being removed from the aircraft.

Suvarnabhumi Airport later revealed in an investigation that the error was made on Oct. 14 by an employee of an outsource security company, Airports of Thailand Co., Ltd. The two Chinese travellers who had brought animals on board had gone through the X-ray machine at the security checkpoint at 1:45 p.m.

An image analysis worker was sceptical about whether or not the bag included forbidden items. As a result, he passed the bag to another employee to open for identification purposes. However, that employee did not inspect the bag. Instead, passengers were permitted to proceed through the security checkpoint and onto the plane.

This incident occurred as a result of an employee’s error, despite the fact that airport technology systems are used at checkpoints and are capable of operating in accordance with standards. The technique for checking forbidden items is well established.

Suvarnabhumi Airport has immediately suspended that employee. If the investigation reveals that he or she violated normal operating procedures, he or she will face legal consequences.

The airport also cautions all Thai and foreign passengers not engage in criminal activities by carrying animals or animal carcasses, both living and non-living, onboard planes entering or leaving the country.

“If you wish to bring your pet on a trip, please obtain proper permission. Otherwise, they risk breaking the law, both Thai and international, and must be penalised with both a fine and imprisonment,” it stated.