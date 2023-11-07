Three Thais Falls Victim To Human Trafficking In Taiwan

Bangkok – Three Thais had been deceived by a human trafficking syndicate that promised them employment in Taiwan. When they arrived in Taiwan, they were abandoned on a mountain.

Ekaphop Leuangprasert, the founder of the Saimai Tong Rod (Sai Mai must survive) foundation, succeeded in helping three Thais to report their situation to the Central Investigation Bureau of the Royal Thai Police on November 7.

The victims are asking the police and the Ministry of Labor for help to catch the culprits behind this human trafficking. This is worrying because these traffickers create seemingly legitimate profiles and use social media to deceive potential victims who hope to find better job opportunities abroad, for example in South Korea or Taiwan.

Many people have fallen for this scam and ended up losing money for traveling expenses, only to be stranded or even forced to work in terrible conditions.

Furthermore, it has been found that these trafficking groups often operate under the guise of travel companies before exploiting the workers they smuggle in. This has also had a negative impact on Thailand’s reputation and has led to misunderstandings among Thai tourists who may be falsely associated with these illegal activities.