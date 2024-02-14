Police Hunt for Two Scots Suspected of Murdering a Burmese To Steal 5 Million

BANGKOK – On February 14, 2024, the Lumpini Police notified cooperation from the Immigration Police to track down and apprehend two black-skinned Scots suspected of murdering a Myanmar national on the 23rd floor of a condominium on Sukhumvit Soi 4, Khlong Toei District, Bangkok.

The forensic medical examination by the coroner of Chulalongkorn Hospital revealed that the deceased, Mr. Kyaw Zeyar, a 53-year-old Burmese man, had injuries to his mouth, ears, and head from which blood oozed, but no weapons were found. He is believed to have received a fatal hit to the head.

According to the deceased’s mother, her son was engaged in foreign exchange trading in Thailand, in partnership with Mr. William and Mr. John, both Scotsmen. The three had gone to a place near Wat Phraya Krai to discuss business before returning to the room where the incident occurred.

The two Scotsmen had a fierce argument with their son, which ended in a physical altercation. She intervened to end the argument, but was beaten by both Scotsmen until she fainted. When she woke up, she found her son dead. She rushed to inform the authorities in the mansion to ask the police for help.

Upon examining the property inside the room, officials found that the deceased’s cash amounting to 5 million baht had disappeared. They seized a mysterious travel bag and a safe purchased by the deceased and the perpetrator.

The cause of the confrontation was related to a deal between the group of perpetrators and the deceased to buy counterfeit money. They had ordered silver dye powder and a safe, which they intended to use for the aforementioned plan. However, it is believed that they may have been duped and demanded a refund, but the criminal group refused to return the money, which led to the incident.

In addition to cooperating with the immigration police, the police also analyzed surveillance camera footage to identify the two perpetrators and take legal action.