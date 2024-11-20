British Tourist Dies in Phuket Drain After Climbing Barrier

PHUKET — A British tourist was found dead in a drainage channel on Phuket’s footpath after climbing over a protective barrier. CCTV footage revealed unusual circumstances.

Police Lt. Pongsathorn Pothong of Patong Police Station received a report at 9:30 AM on November 20 about a body discovered in a drainage channel in front of Tawan Bike Shop, near Patong Hospital intersection on Phra Metta Road.

The scene showed a drainage channel on the footpath with a 1-meter high metal barrier. The body, wearing white sneakers, was retrieved by rescue workers. Vachira Phuket Hospital conducted an autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Mr. Fraser, 36, from Swindon, UK. The autopsy revealed no wounds, with death occurring 5-6 hours prior due to suffocation.

Investigators contacted the British Embassy and Miss Katie, 17, Mr. Fraser’s relative. They learned that Mr. Fraser and his family of three had been staying at Seaview Hotel since November 17. He disappeared from his room around 10 PM on November 19.

Miss Katie accepted the death circumstances after reviewing CCTV footage, which showed no foul play. The footage showed Mr. Fraser walking to the spot, peering into the drain, climbing over the barrier, and falling in.

