Thai-Canadian Couple Protests Cops’ Inaction After Break-in

RAYONG — A woman and her Canadian husband on Tuesday said they’re selling their house after police failed to catch the burglar who broke into their home earlier this month.

The Canadian, Robert Vinn, said the case made little progress even though it’s been three weeks since the break-in. Citing fears for the safety of his family, Vinn said he’s packing up and selling the house at 5.5 million baht, well below the market price of 7 million baht.

“I’m living in fear, so me and my wife decided to move back to Canada even though I fell in love with Thailand.”

Police Capt. Udom Srisong, duty officer of Ban Chang Police Station, said they are working to find the perpetrator.

“The police are pursuing the case accordingly,” Udom said. “We are now collecting evidence and trying to locate the suspect, which would take some time since the area is heavily inhabited by unregistered populations.”

His wife, Duenpen Vinn, said another house in the same community also reported a break-in recently, so she believes the area might be targeted by the same thief.

“We came back from Chonburi province and found that the house’s back door broke open,” Duenpen said.

Stolen belongings include Thai cash of 30,000 baht, U.S. currency of 40 dollars, and Japanese currency of 10,000 yen, as well as mobile phones and travel equipment, she said.

Her husband Vinn said they may sue the community’s management for the lack of safety despite paying monthly maintenance fees for security.