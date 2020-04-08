Prayut Extends Foreigners Stay to April 30 Due to Coronavirus

BANGKOK — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday signed the plan to grant automatic visa extensions for foreigners residing in Thailand to April 30.

According to the announcement published this afternoon by the Ministry of Interior Affairs, foreigners who entered the kingdom with visas, visa on arrival, or through visa waiver programs will be granted an extended stay from March 26 to April 30.

The 90-day reporting is also suspended until April 30. Those who entered Thailand by border permits are allowed to stay in the country until the border checkpoints are reopened.

The order is set to come into effect when it’s published in the Royal Government Gazette.

Interior ministry's announcement on visa extensions

