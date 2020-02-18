Airport Rail Link To Cut Fares During Off-Peak Hours

BANGKOK — The operator of the rail line linking downtown Bangkok to Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday said it will reduce some of its fares starting this March – with some conditions.

Beginning next month, a discount of 40 percent will be offered to Airport Rail Link passengers travelling during off-peak hours (5.30am to 7am, 9am to 5pm, and 8pm to midnight) on weekdays. The operator said the measure aims at encouraging the use of public transportation.

However, the discounted fares will only be offered to commuters using Airport Rail Link’s adult prepaid cards, Suthep said. The card can be purchased for 230 baht at the ticket office.

“The fare reduction measure will have a trial period of three months,” president of Airport Rail Link Suthep Panpeng said. “Passengers travelling one station will be charged 15 baht, 20 baht for two stations, and 25 baht for three stations and above. We believe it can raise the number of ridership by 5 to 10 percent.”