Football and Mowgli-Themed Protests Next in the Roster

BANGKOK — With a Harry Potter-themed protest in the rearview mirror, pro-democracy activists across Thailand have more pop culture-themed protests scheduled throughout the next week.

Future rallies will center around the tales of Mowgli, and Liverpool’s historic win at the EPL. Thai expats in Canada will also gather to denounce the administration of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Thursday

In Bangkok, student activist Sirapob Phumphengphut from Srinakharinwirot University – the same man who held up blank pieces of paper in protest – staged a “Looking at Parliament” event in Dusit district.

Starting 5pm, Sirapob stared at the new, unfinished parliament building for about 20 minutes, criticizing its religious-themed architecture and massive expenses.

Sirapob Phumpheungphut stares at the Parliament during his protest Aug. 6, 2020.

A protest in Nakhon Phanom (#NakhonPhanomWillNotTolerateThis) at the Lan Tawan Boek Fa walkway began at 4pm.

Friday

A Mowgli-themed protest is scheduled at Walailak University starting 5:30pm, organized by the Student Union of Thailand activist group.

“I, Mowgli, a patriot who dreams of seeing democratic rule in Thailand, invite you all to join me in chasing out this dictatorship and returning a good quality of life to the country,” the group posted.

The fictional boy raised by wolves is a subject of a popular Boy Scout campfire song. A remixed version of the song is currently trending on TikTok. The activist group also wrote their own version of the chant, titled, “Mowgli Hunts for Tuu,” referring to Gen. Prayut’s nickname.

Due to pressure from administration and parents, a 3:30pm Friday protest at Horwang School was cancelled. A protest in front of Hatyaiwittayalai School in Songkhla province is still planned for 5pm.

Saturday

In Yasothon, a protest is scheduled 3pm at the OTOP Auditorium in Phaya Thaen Public Park.

Sunday

A protest is scheduled next to the Nan River near Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat starting at 6pm in Phitsanulok province.

Monday

#ThammasatWillNotStandForThis! A demonstration is scheduled 5pm at Thammasat’s Rangsit campus in Pathum Thani, one of Thailand’s most

A protest in Surin is expected on the same day.

Tuesday

A #SailboatNotSubmarine protest is scheduled starting at 5pm at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Bangkok, whose emblem is a sailboat.

Another protest will take place at the same at the Kud Nam Kin Public Park in Kalasin.

Aug. 15

Initially, the protest scheduled for 5:30pm Aug. 15 at the October 14 Memorial was supposed to be Liverpool-themed, riding on the high of the team’s English Premier title win.

Due to backlash from fans, the Thammasat University students holding the protest changed it to a vague football theme instead.

“Our topic is an academic talk on football and social movements, politics, and culture. We are also cancelling the champion cheer around the Democracy Monument. If it happens on that day, it is not under our jurisdiction,” the Thammasat student group posted. “If you believe in democracy, you’ll never walk alone.”

Aug. 16

One of the first overseas protests, Thai expats and students in Vancouver will protest at Robson Square starting 11am.

