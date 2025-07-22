Thai Army Briefs International Military Attachés on Border Landmine Issue

BANGKOK — The Royal Thai Army briefed military attachés from 47 countries on the July 16th landmine incident that injured three Thai soldiers. The Cambodian assistant military attaché remained silent during the session.

On July 22, the Royal Thai Army Command invited assistant military attachés from 47 countries stationed in Thailand to attend a briefing on the Thai-Cambodian border situation, regarding facts about Thailand’s sovereignty violation and the placement of anti-personnel landmines.

The incident occurred on July 16 at the Thai-Cambodian border crossing in Ubon Ratchathani Province, injuring three soldiers from the 6th Infantry Division. The Thai Army subsequently confirmed that new landmines had been planted in Thai territory, violating the Ottawa Convention—ratified by both Thailand and Cambodia—the 2000 MOU between the two countries, and fundamental principles of international law outlined in the UN Charter.

The briefing was attended by Colonel Hom Kim, Cambodia’s assistant military attaché, alongside representatives from various countries including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Russia, Australia, Vietnam, Myanmar, India, Japan, the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, and Israel. Lieutenant General Kamchai Wongsri, Director of Army Intelligence, chaired the meeting.

Following the briefing, Army spokesman Colonel Winthai Suwaree said the atmosphere was positive, with attendees mostly listening and asking few questions, as most had already received information through other channels.

This aligns with the Army Commander’s policy of transparently communicating facts about the situation. The Cambodian assistant military attaché made no statements or questions during the session.

When asked about Cambodia’s government denying involvement, Colonel Winthai stated it was their right to do so, adding that Thailand has clear evidence and proof. He emphasized that Thailand operates within established rules, particularly regarding landmines, noting this isn’t about tactical advantage—Thailand has military readiness to defend its sovereignty while adhering to international norms.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has submitted documentary evidence to each country. Since the incident, work has proceeded on two levels: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs handles diplomatic efforts, while field units focus on caring for the injured and ensuring personnel safety through careful ordnance clearance operations.

Regarding the scheduled July 27th confrontation between Thai groups and Cambodian tourists at the Ta Muen temple complex, Colonel Winthai confirmed that the 2nd Army Area has established operational guidelines emphasizing patience, restraint, and peaceful methods. The 2nd Army Area has consistently stated its readiness to use all legitimate means within established rules and regulations.

