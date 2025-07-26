Shinawatras Deny Thai-Cambodia Clash Is Family Feud with Hun Family

BANGKOK — As fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces enters its third day, with nationalist groups from both sides clashing fiercely on social media, anti-Thaksin groups continue their daily attacks on the Shinawatra family without letup.

During former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s visit to Ubon Ratchathani province on July 26 – his 76th birthday – to boost morale among residents affected by the Thai-Cambodia border clashes, a woman in Det Udom municipality shouted accusations at him, claiming he was friends with Hun Sen and questioning why he allowed Hun Sen to treat Thai people this way.

While Thaksin didn’t witness the woman’s outburst directly, he addressed the issue with media, stating the observation was completely untrue. “This incident is not a conflict between two families at all, but because he [Hun Sen] is dissatisfied with our country,” Thaksin said.

“What happened occurred because he’s going crazy alone, sitting on social media all day like a zombie, getting frustrated and looking for trouble when we’ve done nothing wrong. This isn’t about personal conflict at all – there is none. I’ve never had any conflict with him. He’s someone who started with suspicion and created more nationalist sentiment within his country,” Thaksin explained.

Timeline of Events

The former prime minister outlined the sequence of events from June: When he received reports on Friday (June 6) that Cambodia had moved 12,000 troops to the Thai border, he called Hun Sen through an interpreter to protest, asking why this was happening when their children were leaders of both countries – were they going to war? He emphasized they should negotiate at all levels.

On Sunday (June 8), Cambodia withdrew forces without notice. At that point, Thai military had already decided to implement new checkpoint operating hours – a non-aggressive measure. When the new schedule began Monday (June 9), Hun Sen became angry and made inappropriate comments on social media.

“When our Prime Minister Paetongtarn criticized him for being unprofessional, he planned to record that conversation. That’s where the problem lies – not because we created problems, but because he was suspicious and wanted to execute his planned actions,” Thaksin said.

Scam Network Interests

Thaksin explained that the new measures conflicted with benefits Hun Sen received from scammer networks, but these were interests Thailand needed to protect. He referenced his previous directive for police to inspect the 25-story buildings on the Cambodian side, later discovering the building owners were Hun Sen’s associates, who are now wanted in Thailand.

Regarding international calls for ceasefire, Thaksin noted that major powers like China have appealed more to the opposing side to negotiate with Thailand. However, decisions on what should or shouldn’t be done are made by the National Security Council.

He emphasized he wasn’t lobbying, the government never interfered with military operations, and let them proceed according to strategy. He believed the situation wouldn’t be prolonged, as Thailand was simply reclaiming territory where sovereignty was invaded.

Prime Minister’s Response

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn addressed the issue at the Ministry of Culture, acknowledging various accusations aimed at inciting hatred by claiming the conflict arose from a feud between two families. She asked people to look back at recent months’ serious crackdowns on scammer call centers, where Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar formed partnerships that visibly reduced these crimes.

She revealed that Cambodia later contacted them, expressing dissatisfaction at not being invited to join the partnership. When she offered to include Cambodia, they declined but requested separate bilateral cooperation between Thailand and Cambodia only. In retrospect, this showed their dissatisfaction from that point.

“I never thought any country would be displeased when people are being deceived and the government steps in to help. Whether the government is Shinawatra family or not, this needs to be suppressed because it’s good, right? This made me realize we might have disrupted certain interests,” Paetongtarn said.

Media War

When asked about Cambodian media portraying her and Lt. Gen. Bunshin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, as the cause of war, Paetongtarn questioned how long they would believe Cambodia’s narratives, citing the case where Cambodia released her conversation recording but then denied doing so.

Asked if this incident dealt a heavy blow to the “Shinawatra” name, the Prime Minister insisted she didn’t think so, as they acted for the country but were politically twisted and falsely accused. She wanted such actions to stop.

“Since Thaksin Shinawatra was Prime Minister, personal relationships were very good, but when problems arose, Mr. Thaksin put national interests first. There was no talk of being friends who wouldn’t harm each other – national interests must come first,” she concluded.

Recent tensions escalated in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a confrontation, creating diplomatic friction and stirring domestic politics.

In the June call, Paetongtarn called former Cambodian PM Hun Sen “uncle” while criticizing Thai military leadership – remarks critics deemed disrespectful to national sovereignty.

Paetongtarn was suspended July 1 for an ethics investigation into her border dispute handling after the leaked phone call surfaced.

_____________