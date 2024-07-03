High-Level Educational Experts Convened to “Rethink Education Transformation” Ahead of didacta asia congress 2024

Bangkok, June 18, 2024 – didacta asia, with high-level educational representatives, held a luncheon meeting to discuss the “didacta asia congress 2024” to be concurrently held at “didacta asia 2024” under the theme “Rethinking Education Transformation.”

Led by SEAMEO Secretariat, the congress will gather experts from Thailand and Southeast Asia to discuss education policies, equality, and professional development for teachers and educational personnel.

Mr. Hans Stoter, Managing Director China Asia, Messe Stuttgart–the organizer of didacta asia, stated that this year’s theme, “didacta asia 2024: Shaping the Future Skills,” focuses on enhancing learning and skill development, utilizing technology effectively to foster efficient learning and understanding. It is essential to create an educational environment that meets both current and future needs in our rapidly changing world. Therefore, the event will feature the didacta asia congress, a major seminar platform, inviting educational experts from various countries and leading educational government agencies to collaborate on setting educational policy directions and presenting essential tools and curricula.

didacta asia 2024 and didacta asia congress 2024, taking place from October 16-18, 2024, will include experience-sharing sessions, training seminars, workshops, student competitions, and an exhibition of educational technology and innovation from around the world.

Mr. Jonh Arnold Siena, Deputy Director (Programme & Development), SEAMEO Secretariat, stated that SEAMEO Secretariat expressed pleasure in co-organizing the congress. SEAMEO will present two sessions. The first session will focus on implementing policies and technology to promote educational equity, joined by educational ministers from various Southeast Asian countries. The second session will focus on technology, inclusivity, and equitable education in Southeast Asia.

Mr. Panpermsak Arunee, Acting Advisor for the Development on Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation stated that highlighted the IGNITE THAILAND vision for sustainable economic growth, emphasizing the need for continuous learning and the Sandbox Curriculum Project for innovative education models. The congress will support this vision through knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Dr. Phonraphee Thummaphan, Deputy Secretary General of The Teachers’ Council stated that the Teachers’ Council of Thailand has been developing standards and accreditation for teacher qualifications and has identified that the teaching profession still requires further education and development. didacta asia congress can greatly support teacher lifelong education. The Teachers’ Council of Thailand invites teachers nationwide to visit didacta asia 2024 to develop their skills and gain new insights from the event.

Dr. Kritsachai Somsaman Director of SEAMEO STEM-ED stated that, at didacta asia congress, SEAMEO STEM-ED will present project-based learning approaches. Successful case studies will be showcased, with students involved to share their knowledge, methodologies, and the benefits they gained from learning through various project activities.

Dr. Angela Jarumilinthorn, Vice President, Academic and International Relations, Preschool Education Association emphasized the importance of creating a joyful learning environment for preschoolers. At didacta asia congress, the association will present a curriculum that kindergarten teachers can use to create lessons and a joyful environment to foster the development of fundamental skills in early childhood. It is anticipated that many kindergarten teachers and school administrators will be participating.

Ms. Yuppares Nimlekh, General Manager of EDUCA stated that EDUCA, a repository of educational knowledge and innovation in Thailand, has curated programs aimed at developing professional skills for teachers. They will host seminars featuring international speakers who share knowledge, experiences, and case studies with the attendees. EDUCA session will take place all-day on October 18, 2024 at didacta asia congress.

Dr. Surapol Bunlue, President of Thailand Association for Education Communications and Technology stated the association has launched a short film competition titled “Soft Power and Lifelong Learning in Thai Education,”. Currently, the competition is in the student submission phase, where interested participants can submit their entries. Winners will be announced and awarded during the didacta asia congress 2024.

The Ministry of Education of Thailand recognizes education’s vital role in national development. Collaborating with all sectors, it aims for educational excellence and economic growth, aligning with Minister Police General Permpoon Chidchob’s policies of “Happy Learning” and “Join hands and walk together.” These policies promote AI and educational technology to reduce burdens on students and teachers, enabling access to education anywhere, anytime. The ministry supports free learning systems to increase access and reduce inequality, encouraging private sector and stakeholder involvement. This approach ensures students are happy, achieve good results, and gain employment opportunities, while preparing teachers and students with 21st-century skills.