Fortinet Appoints Exclusive Networks as a Distributor in Thailand (Advertorial)

Bangkok, 26 April 2019 – Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT) has appointed Exclusive Networks (Thailand) as its new value-added distributor (VAD) to expand its business and security footprint in the Thailand market.

Effective since April 1, 2019, this agreement authorizes Exclusive Networks, the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud transformation, to offer Fortinet’s advanced threat management solutions in its enterprise customer base whilst providing associated technical expertise, services and support in consultancy design, engineering deployment as a turnkey solution provider.

Chanvith Iddhivadhana, Country Manager at Fortinet (Thailand) says, “We are confident that Exclusive Networks will capitalize on the great value-added distribution momentum with this move for both organizations’ business success. We, at Fortinet believe that along with technological performance, we need to adopt new value-added distribution models to drive market transition and deliver optimum value to our customers.”

Exclusive Networks is the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud transformation who believes in disruptive distribution models more than selling product boxes. With the strong reseller network, customer understanding, new technology expertise, complete technical pre-sale to post-sale support; Exclusive Networks has high capabilities in pushing Fortinet’s solution through its reseller channel to enterprise customers.

Currently, 80% of Exclusive Networks’ 200 resellers have an active presence in the enterprise market including 5 strategic verticals in government, education, telco, manufacturing and FSI. Exclusive Networks can help Fortinet maximize the reach to these potential markets and blend the best-of-breed capabilities of the world’s leading cybersecurity technologies into the infrastructure.

According to Somchai Hiranyakorn, Managing Director of Exclusive Networks (Thailand), “We have a strong reputation and in-depth understanding of the cybersecurity and our long standing expertise in the area confirms that Fortinet is unique and a clear leader in cybersecurity industry. We regard Fortinet as strategic vendor and a key partner for us in this sector.”

With this partnership, Exclusive Networks is committed to supporting Fortinet’s business by providing a dedicated team to focus exclusively on Fortinet’s product marketing management, inside sales representative, pre-sales and post-sales functions, as well as internal resource pool who will design regular marketing programs, partner enablement and training sessions so as to improve the necessary knowledge and skills to sell Fortinet’s solutions.

“We believe that Fortinet’s fabric security ecosystem, an open advance security platform delivering broad protection and visibility to every network segment, device, and appliance, whether virtual, in the cloud, or on-premises can meet the demands of the enterprises in Thailand. This partnership is a strategic move designed to further strengthen our focus on the advanced security technologies space where we see a huge opportunity for incremental growth”, added Somchai.

######

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network – today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security features without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 385,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud transformation and ‘go-to’ value-added distributor that accelerates market entry and growth for its vendor and reseller partners. Combining specialist value-adding technical and marketing support inside each local territory, with the volume and reach of a global distributor, reseller partners rely upon Exclusive Networks to boost business opportunities and help achieve new revenues from the changing enterprise technology landscape.

Exclusive Networks continually challenges traditional VAD models, redefining value and creating differentiation. We call this ‘Disruptive Distribution’.

Exclusive Networks is an Exclusive Group division.

Visit our webpage for more information: www.exclusive-networks.com