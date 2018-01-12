Celine Dion’s Heart Will Go On Bangkok Stage

BANGKOK — For the first time, a Canadian pop diva who lent her powerful voice to the “Titanic” soundtrack will perform in Bangkok in July.

Best known for “My Heart Will Go On,” “The Power of Love” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” Celine Dion, is coming to perform in Bangkok for the first time, Bec-Tero Entertainment announced Friday morning.

Her concert will take place July 23 at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani. Tickets start at 2,000 baht and go on sale Feb. 3 via ThaiTicketMajor.

Bangkok is not the only Asian venue the 49-year-old singer will take the stage in for the first time: Her tour also swings through Manila, Singapore, Jakarta and Taipei.

Influenced by rock, R&B, gospel and classical music styles, Celine Dion, or Céline Marie Claudette Dion, achieved worldwide fame since mid ‘90s after releasing several albums.