Black Pink to Light Bangkok on Fire This Summer

BANGKOK — It’s time to hone your “Kill This Love” dance moves because Black Pink is returning to Thailand in July.

As part of their 2019 In Your Area World Tour, the quartet is coming to Impact Muang Thong Thani for two concerts on July 13 and 14.

Tickets will go on sale on May 11 and will cost between 1,900 baht and 7,500 baht at Thai Ticket Major.

Black Pink’s latest single, “Kill This Love”, was released in early April and enthusiastically received by Thais – especially during the Songkran season, when videos of barefoot splashers dancing in formation went viral.

Black Pink is a K-pop girl group that has been popular in Thailand since its debut in 2014. Member Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, 22, is Thai and a native of Buriram province.

Even politicians have declared themselves “Blinks”, or Black Pink fans. Panthongtae “Oak” Shinawatra, the 39-year-old son of fugitive former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, publicly declared himself a Blink in July. The same month, a video dubbing junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha with “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” went viral.

Black Pink’s other bangers include “Playing With Fire”, “Whistle,” and a collab with English singer Dua Lipa on “Kiss and Make Up.” Their last concert in Thailand was in January.

Related stories:

Black Pink Announces Tour, Bangkok Dates

Thaksin’s Son Declares for ‘Black Pink’ and K-Pop Sphere Erupts

Hear Prayuth Sing Black Pink, ‘Shape of You’ (Video)

Young Thai Girls’ K-Pop Parody is This Week’s Internet Catnip