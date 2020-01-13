‘One Ok Rock’ Coming to Bangkok in April

BANGKOK — One of J-Rock’s most popular bands is coming to shake up the Thai capital at the end of April, organizers announced Sunday.

One Ok Rock will be performing at 6:30pm on 25 April at Impact Muang Thong Thani as part of their Eye of the Storm Asia 2020 Tour, Thai Ticket Major announced Sunday.

Tickets, which range from 2,500 baht to 4,800 baht, go on sale 1 Feb.

One Ok Rock is a J-rock band founded in 2005 with members Takahiro Moriuchi, Toru Yamashita, Ryota Kohama, and Tomoya Kanki. They’re known for singing in both Japanese and English throughout their nine albums, with songs ranging from various rock genres, such as emo, pop punk, and pop rock. In 2016, they won the Classic Rock Roll of Honour Awards’s Eastern Breakthrough Male Band award.

Singles include “The Beginning,” “Clock Strikes,” “Heartache,” and “Mighty Long Fall.”