Supanniga Now Delivers Casual Thai Street Food

BANGKOK — One of the city’s Thai restaurant big names has just launched a delivery service where you can order a bowl of Trat-style street food to eat at your office table.

Sood Kua, a delivery service launched by Supanniga Group in late November, has variations of just one menu of stir-fried prik-klua (“salt-chili”).

“We wanted to enter the delivery market, but there were already so many one-dish krapao places,” Tatchai Nakapan, managing director of Supanniga Group, said. “Since we are a Trat food restaurant, we decided to bring in prik-klua.”

Tatchai said most thats would think of prik-klua as the salt-and-chili mix used for dipping with fruit, or the garlic-chili type of stir-fries found in Thai-Chinese cuisine. In Trat province, however, prik-klua refers to a dip made of garlic, pounded chilies, salt, lime, and sugar, resulting in a green-yellow, sour-and-salty sauce.

“To explain it easily to Bangkokians, it’s seafood dip,” Tatchai said.

This Trat prik-klua (which uses pink Himalayan salt, by the way) is at the heart of Sood Kua, used in both the stir-fry and fried rice. Diners can choose from a stir-fry or fried rice option. There are three options for the meat: crab roe, shrimp, pork, or a combination of the three. Finally, either a boiled or fried duck egg is put on top.

The combination stir-fry with rice and a fried egg (156 baht) was by far our favorite, with the mixture of the three meats perfectly balanced seasoned by the daring amount of roughly-chopped chilies and garlic. We drizzled entire spoonfuls of the prik-klua on top to add even more garlic, lime, and heat while the rich red of the duck egg ran all over– we may never go back to krapao for the time being.

The most expensive dish are the ones with crab roe as the sole meat (198 baht). We also tried a crab roe prik-klua stir-fry over rice. Compared to the combination, eating crab roe with rice may prove to be too fatty and seafood-intense for some, and the drizzle of extra prik-klua became a necessity.

Likewise, those who absolutely love the egginess of liberally-used seafood are more likely to enjoy the shrimp-only dishes, such as the shrimp fried prik-klua rice (198 baht) which is mixed in with minced shrimp.

The underdog of the entire menu that took us by surprise were the pork dishes. Not only did the combo one deliver the best overall flavor, the pork prik-klua fried rice (113 baht) at the lowest-priced still delivered an impressive chili-lime punch, and the taste was anything but a basic pork fried rice, even though we especially tried to find fault with it.

Supanniga is responsible for their Supanniga Eating Room restaurants, which just opened a new branch in September. Many of the menu’s dishes are from founder Thanareuk Laoraowirodge’s grandmother, Somsri Chantra (1930 – 2011), a woman from Trat who later moved to Khon Kaen.

On days when a 100 baht to 200 baht lunch (not including delivery price) is affordable and you literally cannot stomach another krapao or chain pizza, try Sood Kua – they’re only available on Line Man right now, but will launch on Grab in January. They’re open from 11:30am to 9pm every day.

Alternatively, order via Line by adding their username @SupannigaGroup (@ included), or call 02-714-7608 for larger orders. Deliveries will be cooked and sent out from their Silom and Phra Khanong kitchens.

This review is unsponsored and based on a hosted delivery.

Related stories:

Supanniga’s Charming Trat Cuisine Now Serving Up Granny’s Staples at Charoenkrung

We Tried the Latest American-Chinese Takeout in Bangkok

Ya Mon, You Can Order Jamaican Food in Bangkok Now