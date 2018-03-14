Inspired by ‘Toon,’ Cop Bikes 200K to New Post

CHONBURI — A cop set off at 5am on Wednesday to go to his new post – in Trat province – by bike.

Col. Somchai Yuusawad said he was biking 200 kilometers from his old post – Nong Yai Provincial Police Station in Chonburi province – to Laem Ngop station in Trat province to inspire government officials nationwide transferred to posts they dislike.

“Being moved around is part of the life of a government official. A lot of people are discouraged when they have to be transferred to places they don’t want to live in and even quit their jobs,” Somchai said Wednesday by phone. “When I heard I was to be transferred I felt down too, but I wanted to encourage everyone and show that I can help people out in Trat.”

Somchai said he was inspired by Artiwara “Toon Bodyslam” Kongmalai who in December ran cross-country to raise money for state hospitals.

“I want to inspire people to have good health too. It’s very important,” he said.

As of press time, Somchai was biking through Tha Mai district in Chanthaburi.

“I hope my ride will help locals have faith that I will develop the police station in Trat,” he said.



Previously, Somchai said he had worked at police stations in Sa Kaeo and Rayong provinces before being transferred to Nong Yai. He said his most memorable case in the last station was that of a gas station owner who was convicted and jailed for lying about being robbed.

Somchai also said he moved the Nong Yai Police Station to a new building and turned the old one into a multipurpose area for police and locals to exercise in.

“I’ve never lived in Trat before. But I will find some way to develop the station there too,” he said, adding that he expected to arrive at Laem Ngop Police Station in Trat by about 4pm or 5pm on Wednesday.