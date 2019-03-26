Paperwork Stalled NZ Ballot Pick Up: Foreign Ministry

BANGKOK — The Foreign Affairs Ministry apologized Tuesday over the late delivery of ballots from New Zealand that could be voided, but insisted there was no error made on its part.

In a statement released today on its website, the ministry blamed a communication failure and repeated transfer delays, and said it was unable to pick up the more than 1,500 ballots that arrived Saturday night from New Zealand due to bureaucratic reasons.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry would like to offer the sincerest apologies for what happened,” the statement read. “All related officials … had worked hard to sort and deliver ballots to polling stations nationwide, which are considered to be very successful. The late delivery only happened with the ballots from New Zealand.”

The response came after the Thai Airways president said the airline had informed related authorities about when the ballots would arrive in Thailand beforehand, but no one went to pick them up. They were eventually retrieved Sunday night after polling stations had closed.

According to the ministry, the ballots were flown on March 18 from Wellington to Auckland by Air New Zealand and their transfer was scheduled via a Thai Airways flight leaving for Bangkok the following day.

However, the ballots were delivered to the kingdom’s airline March 21, according to Air New Zealand. The ministry said the ballots were flown March 23 out of Auckland, and that it did not know why Thai Airways held them for two days.

The ministry acknowledged the airline informed it in advance of the delivery time, but said it could not pick them up that day because they arrived after other advanced ballots – domestic and overseas – had already been delivered to their designated polling stations. It said extra paperwork was needed for the pickup and delivery due to the delay.

All related agencies rushed to explain the situation to dodge responsibility in response to public outrage over the mishap, that could lead the votes from Thais in New Zealand to be voided.

The Thai Embassy in Wellington said it was “very disappointed and sorry” that the ballots might be invalidated. It said elections in New Zealand were held within the voting period set by the commission and that all ballots were sorted and delivered on time.

The Election Commission said it would meet today to decide whether the ballots would be considered valid.