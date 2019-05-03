What’s Closed in Bangkok During the Coronation

BANGKOK — Here’s a short list of what’s closed during the coronation this weekend.

King Rama X’s coronation, scheduled for tomorrow through Monday, means that many roads and some businesses in the palace area will not be open.

The King will officially be crowned Saturday. A royal procession and inauguration of the King’s official name and signature, a ceremony which includes the re-establishment of royal family members’ ranks, will be held Sunday.

Monday, which the cabinet has also declared a national holiday, will see the King hold an audience with the public and foreign diplomats at the Grand Palace.

Here’s a running list of closures and other impacts from the ceremony, to be updated as more announcements are made:

The Grand Palace will open again on Thursday, May 9. It’s best to avoid the area anyway — here are our interactive maps showing road closures through Monday.

Shops on Khaosan Road will be open through Monday, except for pubs and clubs, according to Sa-nga Ruangwattanakul of the Khaosan Road Business Association. Restaurants have been officially requested not to sell alcohol during the coronation period.

Bangkok City Library, located on Ratchadamnoen Klang Road, announced that it will temporarily close from April 1 through May 15 because the building will be occupied by safety officers.

Thammasat University’s Ta Prachan campus, which is located near the Grand Palace, announced that it will suspend classes and university services at the campus from May 1 through May 7. The space will be occupied by police and military participating in the coronation ceremony.

Additional reporting Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Related stories:

Bangkok Roads to Close 5 Days During King’s Coronation (Maps)

Full Schedule for Royal Coronation Ceremony Unveiled