King Rama X Calls for Unity in Coronation’s Final Act

BANGKOK — His Majesty the King urged the nation to unify during his public audience at the Grand Palace on Sunday, the last day of the gilded coronation ceremony.

Speaking to thousands from a balcony, King Vajiralongkorn said he and his wife, Queen Suthida, are “pleased and delighted” to see so many turn up for his coronation rituals, which began on Saturday, May 4.

“May the unity you have shown in expressing your goodwill to me today be a good start for everyone. Every party is to unify your duties for the prosperity of our country,” the monarch said, flanked by members of the Royal Family.

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, who posted viral photos of her and her family during the coronation, waved to the cheering crowd after her other family members retreated inside.

Related stories:

Princess Gains Social Media Traction During Coronation

HM King Tours City in Royal Procession (Photos)

Crowds and Halo Sun Await Coronation Parade

Nation Celebrates as King Rama X is Crowned