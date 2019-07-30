Rama X Names First Royal Consort in Almost a Century

BANGKOK — King Rama X has bestowed a major-general the title of Royal Noble Consort, the first instance of the title being handed down since the end of absolute monarchy.

On his 67th birthday on Sunday, King Rama X bestowed the title of “Chao Khun Phra,” or Royal Noble Consort, to Maj. Gen. Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, one of his royal guards.

In a televised broadcast of the King’s birthday celebrations, Sineenat was bestowed the rank while the King anointed her with ceremonial water. The Royal Gazette also applauded her position as a kingsguard in the Ratchawallop Police Retainers.

Sineenat, 34, received the following decorations Sunday: The Most Illustrious Order of Chula Chom Klao, 1st Class; The Most Exalted Order of the White Elephant, Special Class; The Most Noble Order of the Crown of Thailand, Special Class; and Rattanaporn Medal, First Class.

Sineenat, formerly Niramon Ounprom, was previously a nurse at the army hospital Ananda Mahidol Hospital.

Rajasap, the Khmer-inspired royal court language used with the royal family, need not be used with those of the Chao Khun Phra rank.

The last time someone was bestowed this title was during the height of absolute monarchy, when Rama VI anointed Rama V’s consort, Chao Khun Phra Prayoon Wong, or Pae Bunnag, in 1921.

The tradition of naming consorts was later abandoned in favor of the monarch having only one spouse. Kings Rama VI, Rama VII and Rama IX all practiced monogamy, while King Rama VIII never married.

In May just before his coronation, King Rama X announced that he had married Gen. Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhya, therefore elevating her to Queen Suthida.

Related stories:

Palace Releases Queen Bio Ahead of Birthday

New Queen Appointed Ahead of Coronation

King’s Sister Gets Royal Medal, New Honorable Title